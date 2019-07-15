Detroit — Two men in their 30s were listed in stable condition after being wounded in separate shootings an hour apart Monday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The first shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Ferguson and West Seven Mile, said Bryan Warrick, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say a 34-year-old man got into an argument "over cigarettes" with another man, believed to be in his 30s. The second man pulled a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private car.

No detailed description of the shooter was available.

At 1:30 a.m., in the area of Virgil and Schoolcraft, east of Telegraph, a 30-year-old man was drivingwhen he heard people arguing, heard gunshots, then realized he'd been hit in the hand.

The victim drove himself to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

No shooter description was available.

