July is Detroit's hottest month, but this week the air quality will join the heat as a concern in southeast Michigan. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Monday an ozone action day.

"Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range," writes the National Weather Service in its air-quality alert for the area.

The air quality index for Monday is at the orange level, which means it's unhealthy for "people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors."

Those groups are advised to "reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion," take breaks, lower the intensity of their work, or schedule work for the morning, when ozone levels are lower.

Detroit joins Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids as Michigan cities in the orange level.

Thus far in 2019, Detroit has had one other Ozone Action Day, July 3, while Ann Arbor also declared one Jan. 21. This is Grand Rapids' first of the year. Detroit and Ann Arbor both had nine such days last year, while Grand Rapids had 11.

At least 11 of the state's 83 counties are mentioned in the alert: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair and Livingston counties in southeast Michigan, along with Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties on the west side of the state,

Monday will reach a high temperature of about 90 degrees, per the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to reach 90, Thursday could hit 93, and Friday could reach 96. Wednesday is projected as the lone day of the work week below 90 — and may still hit 88. Low temps are not expected to reach the 60s at any point.

Thunderstorms are possible later Monday, the result of a warm front moving through the area. Sustained winds are expected to hit 25 miles per hour, while wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The "afternoon heat index," meanwhile, could produce real-feel temperatures in the range of 98 to 105 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"There will be minimal relief at night due to elevated humidity, especially in the Detroit urban heat island," the National Weather Service writes.

While no days in July 2019 have yet set high-temperature records, the month has had an average high of 87.2 degrees, almost four full degrees higher than the historical high, 83.4.

Michigan EGLE recommends, among other things, that people hold off on fueling up their vehicles and lawnmowers until evening, as ozone flourishes in sunlight, explained Erica Wolf, a spokeswoman for the agency.

This will come as welcome news to drivers, as gas prices approach $3 a gallon, having jumped by 9 cents in the last week to an average of $2.94/gallon statewide, per AAA. Gas prices are highest in Detroit and Ann Arbor, averaging out at $2.95/gallon.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/15/metro-detroits-hottest-month-heats-up-work-week-starts-ozone-action-day/1732453001/