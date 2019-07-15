Khari Mosley, left, who is the husband of Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, stands during his trial in the courtroom of Judge Kenneth King, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 36th District Court in Detroit. At right is defense attorney Kevin Mincey. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

The husband of a Pittsburgh-area official was acquitted Monday of both charges filed against him in connection with a confrontation between them and security and police officers at a downtown Detroit hotel.

Khari Mosley was found not guilty of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace by a jury in 36th District Court that deliberated on the misdemeanor counts for about 40 minutes. Mosley hugged defense attorney Kevin Mincey twice after the verdicts were announced.

Mosley's wife, Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, faces trial Nov. 12 in Wayne County Circuit Court on single counts of felony resisting and obstructing police, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct stemming from the March 6 incident at the Westin Book Cadillac.

Prosecutors allege Wagner interfered with Detroit police officers as they were preparing to remove her husband from the hotel.

