Police: Driver hits manhole cover, dies off ramp from WB I-94 to NB Lodge
Detroit — A 42-year-old male motorist died early Monday morning in Detroit after hitting a manhole cover on the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.
The fatal crash took place about 1 a.m., wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police commander and spokesman in Metro Detroit, on Twitter.
Police say the driver lost control entering the ramp and wound up on the grass, where he then hit a raised manhole cover.
From there the driver's black Dodge Charger struck the bridge, ejecting the driver "to the underside of the bridge slope," Shaw wrote. From there, he hit a pylon.
The victim's age was not immediately available. Police are working to notify his next-of-kin.
