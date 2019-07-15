Detroit — A 42-year-old male motorist died early Monday morning in Detroit after hitting a manhole cover on the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

The fatal crash took place about 1 a.m., wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police commander and spokesman in Metro Detroit, on Twitter.

Police say the driver lost control entering the ramp and wound up on the grass, where he then hit a raised manhole cover.

From there the driver's black Dodge Charger struck the bridge, ejecting the driver "to the underside of the bridge slope," Shaw wrote. From there, he hit a pylon.

The victim's age was not immediately available. Police are working to notify his next-of-kin.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/15/police-driver-hits-manhole-cover-dies-off-ramp-wb-94-nb-lodge/1732305001/