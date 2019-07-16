Detroit — Two men were carjacked late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, one of them on Detroit's east side, one on the west.

It was about 3:20 a.m. when a 43-year-old man's good deed to a friend was punished.

The victim had picked up a friend and dropped him off at a gas station on the 7300 block of Kercheval, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's on the city's east side, just east of East Grand Boulevard.

After arriving at the destination, the victim's "friend" pulled a black handgun and ordered him out of the vehicle, a red 2009 Ford Focus, before driving off.

Five hours earlier, at about 10:40 p.m., a 35-year-old man obeyed a stop sign at Winston and Grand River. That's south of West Seven Mile.

As the victim sat in his white Chevy Malibu, two males believed to be 17 or 18 years old, approached with guns drawn and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The victim complied, and the vehicle, personal items and electronics were stolen in the process.

