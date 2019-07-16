A Detroit police officer has been charged with misconduct in office, the Wayne County prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Investigators allege that while pulling over a 21-year-old driver near Woodward and Congress on July 2, 2018, Chancellor Dmitri Searcy told her to give him her phone number to avoid being ticketed.

Buy Photo Officer Chancellor Searcy, shown during his arraignment in 2015, was charged Tuesday with two counts of misconduct in office, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. (Photo: Brandy Baker, The Detroit News)

"After doing so, it is alleged that the victim received unwanted calls and texts from Officer Searcy," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Authorities accuse Searcy of acting similarly during a traffic stop near Woodward and Jefferson on Aug. 14, 2018.

The officer reportedly told a 29-year-old driver "that she would go to jail, have her car impounded and receive a ticket unless" the woman gave Searcy her phone number, investigators said.

After doing so, the victim received unwanted calls and texts from him, according to the release.

Searcy is expected to be arraigned Aug. 17 in 36th District Court in Detroit on two counts of misconduct in office. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Detroit resident has faced other legal troubles while on the job.

In 2015, following a lengthy investigation, he and another city police officer were arrested and charged with embezzlement, larceny and filing a false felony report.

The two partners in the city's tactical response unit were accused of taking money from three people, starting with a 33-year-old man arrested in March 2013 at a gas station.

In 2017, a jury acquitted both officers, who had been suspended. Police Chief James Craig said at the time that they could return to work.

Department representatives did not immediately release details Tuesday night on Searcy's status.

