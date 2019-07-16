Detroit — In the fallout of a crash between a motorist and two Detroit police officers late Monday night on the city's west side, a 33-year-old woman was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

The crash took place about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Schoolcraft and Woodmont, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the woman's 2002 Ford F-150 hit the officers' 2017 Ford Explorer as the officers were making a turn.

While checking the woman's ID, police learned that she had "several traffic warrants" and arrested her, but not before taking her to a hospital as a precaution. She was not seriously hurt, but was issued two tickets as a result of the crash.

The officers were also checked out medically as a precaution.

