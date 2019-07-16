Woman, 33, arrested on warrants after crash with Detroit cops
Detroit — In the fallout of a crash between a motorist and two Detroit police officers late Monday night on the city's west side, a 33-year-old woman was arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.
The crash took place about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Schoolcraft and Woodmont, said Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's east of the Southfield Freeway.
Police say the woman's 2002 Ford F-150 hit the officers' 2017 Ford Explorer as the officers were making a turn.
While checking the woman's ID, police learned that she had "several traffic warrants" and arrested her, but not before taking her to a hospital as a precaution. She was not seriously hurt, but was issued two tickets as a result of the crash.
The officers were also checked out medically as a precaution.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.