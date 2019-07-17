Buy Photo range barrels line a section of I-94 near Concord Avenue in Detroit. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A part of Interstate 94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend to enable crews to set beams for a couple of bridges over the freeway, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Weather permitting, crews will set new bridge beams on the French and Concord overpasses. Due to the work, westbound I-94 will be closed from Conner to John R and eastbound I-94 will be closed from Interstate 75 to Conner for the weekend, MDOT said.

The closures will start at 9 p.m. Friday and all lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Motorists who drive westbound I-94 in Detroit should use westbound Eight Mile to southbound I-75 and westbound Interstate 96 back to westbound I-94 as a detour.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to eastbound Eight Mile and back to eastbound I-94.

This weekend's construction work is part of MDOT's I-94 modernization project in Detroit that includes rebuilding seven miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

More: Big backups likely as MDOT upgrades I-94 from Conner to I-275

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/17/94-detroit-closing-over-weekend-construction-work/1753918001/