Man found slain after east side shooting
Detroit — A man was gunned down late Tuesday night on Detroit's east side, police said.
The man's body was found at 10:05 a.m. in the area of Belvidere and Agnes, which is north of East Jefferson and west of McClellan.
Police report that the sound of about five gunshots was heard before the victim's body was found. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
The circumstances preceding the fatal shooting are not immediately known.
No approximate age was offered for the victim.
