Detroit — A man, believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s, was left in critical condition after "walking out into traffic" and being hit by a car early Wednesday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

It was about 1 a.m. when a motorist, a 28-year-old woman, was headed east on Gratiot near Peter Hunt, in her gray Chevy Monte Carlo. That's north of Harper.

As she approached the area, the victim walked into the roadway and was hit by the Monte Carlo.

The motorist is cooperating with police.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

