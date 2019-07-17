Detroit police are working to find a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend on the city’s west side.

An 18-year-old man was attending a block party on Appoline between Buena Vista and Grand River at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday when his brother saw the youth had been shot, investigators said in a statement.

The victim, one of several shot in the city last weekend, later died from his injuries.

A description of the person sought was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

