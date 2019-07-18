Man, 21, denied bond in 'verbal altercation' killing on east side
Detroit — A 21-year-old Detroit man faces five felony charges, including second-degree murder, in the mid-June shooting death of a 27-year-old man after a "verbal altercation" on the city's east side.
Anfhony West, 21, was denied bond at his arraignment Wednesday at Detroit's 36th District Court. He faces charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm in the June 17 shooting death of a man named Estervanico Dickerson, 27.
The homicide took place about 9:50 p.m. on the 11500 block of Harper, Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said at the time. That's east of Conner, north of Interstate 94.
Police say a "verbal altercation" started between the victim and an "unknown suspect," who shot the victim. The man was privately conveyed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Dickerson died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
West has a probable cause conference scheduled for July 29 and a preliminary examination Aug. 5, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones.
