Detroit — A 27-year-old man is recovering after being shot after an argument early Thursday morning on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place at 1:05 a.m. in a parking lot on the 12200 block of Harper, police said. That's just north of Interstate 94 and east of Conner.

Police say the victim and another man argued, then the other man retrieved a shotgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

