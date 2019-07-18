Detroit — A 33-year-old man faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter and six other felonies in the death of a woman killed with a shotgun blast on Detroit's east side.

Timothy Urquhart (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

It was just before 1 a.m. on July 9, on the 3600 block of Nottingham, when the victim's body was found face-up, shot, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Mack and east of Alter.The victim was a 29-year-old woman named Evelyn Arnold. The medical examiner says Arnold died of a shotgun wound to the neck.

Police identified two suspects: a 30-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. They were spotted with shotguns before taking off in a burgundy Crown Vic north on Nottingham.

The male suspect, Timothy Urquhart, faces seven felony charges: involuntary manslaughter, death by weapon aimed with intent but without malice, tampering with evidence, firearms possession by a felon, and three counts of felony firearm.

Urquhart is at Wayne County Jail on unrelated misdemeanor charges, records show.

