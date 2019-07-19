The victim survived but was seriously injured. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $1,000 reward Thursday for tips to find a suspect in a hit-and-run last spring on Detroit's west side.

The incident left a man seriously injured, the group said.

Authorities believe a silver 2008-10 Chrysler Sebring convertible rear-ended the victim as he rode a motorized mini-bike south on Schaefer near Grand River at about 8:50 p.m. March 26.

The rider, identified as Reginald Solomon, suffered massive brain injuries, a shattered skull, bleeding and blood clots, Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

"Reginald is currently paralyzed on his left side, and has very low comprehension," the release said. "He was in the ICU for quite some time, but is now slowly recovering in a rehabilitation center."

Investigators released surveillance footage of the car involved.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

