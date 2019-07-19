Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle parked on the city's east side.

Investigators have not yet identified the man.

Officials said Detroit firefighters were called early Friday morning to extinguish a Jeep Liberty engulfed in flames in the 20200 block of Albany near Eight Mile and Mound.

After putting the fire out, firefighters found a body inside the vehicle and called police at about 4:45 a.m.

