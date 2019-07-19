Detroit police are seeking the public's help identifying this man. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Detroit police seek the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting on the city's east side.

The incident occurred on June 23 at 6:26 p.m. in the 5000 block of Harold Street, where a 21-year-old woman was shot and a 22-year-old woman was assaulted, police said.

Police said the victims were picked up by the suspect earlier that day in a black Jeep Cherokee.

The suspect drove the women to an alley where he began shooting at them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a male between 20-30 years old, slim build, dark complexion, with dreadlock braided hair.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct Unit at (313) 596-1140 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

