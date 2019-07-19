A trooper arrested the driver after he crashed into a pole near a gas station down the street from Belle Isle. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing on Detroit's east side, Michigan State Police reported.

Troopers on Belle Isle pulled over a Dodge Challenger at about 6:50 p.m. after checking the registration plate and learning the owner was a parole absconder for carjacking and robbery, state police said in a statement.

As backup arrived, the driver fled the scene, according to the release.

The trooper pursued the car as it went onto Jefferson Avenue from the MacArthur Bridge, but "then terminated himself from a pursuit per departmental pursuit policy and shut down his lights and sirens and continued driving normally," state police said.

As the trooper continued down Jefferson, he saw the Dodge had crashed into an electric pole near Van Dyke and was facing the wrong direction. He found the driver walking away and took him into custody.

The man was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. Charges were pending Friday night.

A passenger in the man's car had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, state police said. Other details were not released.

