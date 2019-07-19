Detroit — City officials said Friday they have confirmed a case of measles in a Detroit resident.

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory illness that is spread through coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. They usually start 7-14 days after exposure and last for 3 to 5 days before a rash appears. The rash, starts on the face and progresses down the body, arms and legs. It lasts 4-7 days.

The disease can lead to pneumonia or inflammation of the brain.

The infected person, who recently returned from overseas travel, was at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Emergency Room from 12:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Visitors at the hospital's emergency room may have been exposed.

Anyone who thinks he may have been exposed should call the Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinic at (313) 876-4667 to determine if there's a risk and whether additional treatment is needed.

The resident also went to his physician’s office in Macomb County. Everyone at the physician's office who may have been exposed has been notified.

Anyone who may have been exposed should get a measles vaccine by Friday, according to officials.

"We are encouraging anyone who was at the emergency room at Children’s Hospital on the afternoon of July 16 to make sure they have been vaccinated,” Ruta Sharangpani, acting Medical Director of the Detroit Health Department, said in a statement. “In general, the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from this disease.”

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 44 total measles cases statewide since March 13, 2019. The outbreak, which began in mid-March, has resulted in 40 cases in Oakland County, one in Wayne County and one in Detroit.

