Authorities recovered the man's rifle and two other handguns. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police helped arrest a felon who was walking around with a rifle Thursday on the city's west side, officials said.

Troopers on patrol overheard Detroit police broadcast the description of an armed man near Mackenzie and soon spotted him in the area, state police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

One of the troopers exited his patrol car and ordered the man to drop the weapon. The 40-year-old did so but fled on foot, according to the notice.

After a short chase, the trooper and a city police officer took him into custody. Authorities also learned the man had two other loaded handguns, MSP reported.

He and the weapons were turned over to Detroit police.

Representatives for the Detroit Police Department could not immediately verify details on the case Thursday night.

