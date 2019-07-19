Detroit — Two Detroit men were arraigned Friday in connection with the June 19 slaying of a gay man the city's east side, prosecutors said.

Anthony Brock, 28, and Darnell Wilson, 30, were both charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, carjacking and unlawful imprisonment, in the killing of Diano Johnson, officials with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

If convicted, the pair face up to life in prison for the murder charge.

A magistrate ordered both men held without bail and scheduled their next court appearance for Aug. 2.

Authorities say Brock arranged to meet Johnson after they connected on Facebook. When they met, Brock allegedly locked Johnson in the trunk of Johnson's car and picked up Wilson.

The two men grabbed firearms and drove Johnson to a location on the city's east side, where they dragged him from the car and shot him multiple times, according to prosecutors.

The following morning, Brock allegedly set Johnson's car on fire, burning his legs in the process, officials said.

Johnson's body was discovered June 21 by Detroit police. An investigation led to Brock's arrest on June 25, and Wilson on July 12.

