Four dogs have been shot in Detroit this week, animal advocates reported.

In one incident reported Monday on Wormer on the city’s west side, a resident said her two pets, Samson and Sadie, were shot by their neighbors while outside, Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue said in a post on its Facebook page.

The dogs were let out into their fully-fenced in backyard when the incident happened. The owners, who went running outside, said they were also shot at, the Pit Crew wrote.

“Thankfully Sadie only sustained a flesh wound however Samson was seriously wounded and had to moved to Blue Pearl (veterinarians) for more intense medical care,” the group said.

The dogs’ owners filed a report with police. The family is seeking donations through GoFundMe and Facebook for more than $3,000 paid in medical bills.

“Since this happened our dogs cry if one of us leave the room,” owner Rustie Schloss wrote on Facebook. “It’s just so sad they could do something like this shoot innocent animals.”

In a separate incident Friday, two other canines were shot by police on the city’s east side.

Detroit police responded at 1:30 p.m. Friday to a call for shots fired in the 2400 block of Beals Street. Police said when they began the investigation, two dogs ran in front of them. One dog charged at the officer, and the officer fired two shots, striking both dogs, police said.

“The officer had no prior incidents and any time an officer uses force, there is an investigation into the incident,” police said.

In a Facebook post, the Pit Crew said the dogs, Wynter and Tiny, were rushed to Advanced Animal Emergency for care.

"Wynter sustained a gunshot wound to her muzzle and thankfully it didn't damage any of her teeth or jaw," the rescue wrote. "Tiny's gunshot wound is much more significant and the bullet went into his head, missing his skull and is now lodged in the middle of his back near his spine."

More than $4,000 has been raised to help with the medical costs.

"We are hopeful that both dogs will make a full recovery and again we want to thank everyone who came through to help us save the lives of Tiny and Wynter!"

