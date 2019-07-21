Buy Photo The body was discovered about 1:05 a.m. in an alley in the area of Hubbell and Florence, police said. That's south of West McNichols and east of Greenfield. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are working to identify a body that was found "burned beyond recognition" Sunday morning in an alley on Detroit's west side.

The grisly discovery was made about 1:05 a.m. in an alley in the area of Hubbell and Florence, police said. That's south of West McNichols and east of Greenfield.

The body was burned by the time police arrived. At this point police aren't even sure if the victim is a man or a woman, or an approximate age. The circumstances preceding the victim's death were also unknown.

