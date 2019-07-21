On the second day of the 110th annual NAACP Convention in Detroit, leaders called on members to have courage as they fight hatred.

“My sisters and brothers, we gather here in Detroit for serious business because right now we are in an existential war for the soul of the nation,” said the Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, social activist and senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

The war, Haynes said, "will determine if America will continue it's descent that is being propelled by white nationalism to the graveyard of once great empires. ... Here's the good news, that even though we are at war for the soul of this nation ... when we fight, we win."

Haynes made his comments during a prayer breakfast Sunday while drawing upon the convention's theme: “When We Fight, We Win.”

The convention held through Wednesday brings members together with elected officials, organizers, faith leaders, entertainers and young leaders for workshops and discussions on topics including police brutality, racism, voter suppression and mental health in the black community.

Haynes noted how boxer Muhammad Ali was considered a champion even after losing the title of heavy weight champion.

"NAACP, you don't have to have the title to be a champion," Haynes said. "You don't have to be in the oval office to be a champion. When we fight we win because we are the champion."

Haynes is among religious leaders to speak at the convention on Sunday. Russell Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will speak during the public mass meeting at 6 p.m.

Gordon Jackson, a member of the Biloxi, Mississippi, NAACP branch said Haynes' speech was energizing.

"I think it was important about the courage that we need to exhibit not only in the NAACP, but within our community overall so that we can move our community forward despite what we're seeing in our country right now with elements of, kind of like a mild form of xenophobia building up in our community," Jackson said.

Jackson said that President Donald Trump has set off a resentment that has existed about the progress of people of color and women.

"Frederick Haynes sensed that and he is joining hands with us in calling for the NAACP to fight," he said. "I thought it was very timely and I thought it was a good way to kick off the convention. People are going to be energized."

Earlier Sunday, the Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP Detroit Branch, welcomed attendees to the convention. He noted the importance of preparing for the presidential election in 2020. Democratic presidential candidates are expected to address the convention during a forum Wednesday.

"We have to change the direction of the nation," Anthony said. "We have to get what's happening right now at 1600 (Pennsylvania Ave.). ... We've got to get that out because we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against spiritual wickedness in high places."

Anthony noted that Detroit is where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his first "I have a Dream Speech," where the United Auto Workers was founded and where the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, made her home.

"You're in the right place at the right time for the right situation, the right cause ... and the right direction and that's to move us in another direction," he said.

The prayer breakfast also served as a time for reflection of former contributors to the NAACP cause. Among those remembered were the late U.S. Circuit Judge Damon J. Keith, who died April 28 at the age of 96; the Rev. Julius Hope, a baptist minister and past president of the Brunswick, Georgia, NAACP Branch who died Oct. 24 at the age of 86; and the late Sally Carroll, a past president of the Newark Branch of the NAACP, who died April 1 at the age of 97.

More than 10,000 attendees are expected during the convention which runs through Wednesday at Cobo Center.

Among the convention attendees are Robert Harris of Seattle, Washington. Harris, a delegate for the Port Orchard Branch, said he came to the conference looking for ways to boost branch membership and voter registration.

"We're looking to expand our membership and make sure that the message is out that it's not just for colored people," he said. "It's for everyone, try to help everyone. People are being receptive of that."

Businesses sold their wares in the vendor area of the center. Items for sale included clothing, accessories and hair products.

Annett James, president of the Boulder County NAACP branch, purchased a T-shirt during her visit in support of a black-owned business. She said she came to the convention to learn about all of the work the NAACP is accomplishing.

"The NAACP mission is so broad," she said. "It's all encompassing. It's really good to be able to go and hone in on, say civic engagement, what's going to be the issue. The last time it was Get out the Vote. ... You get ways and strategies into how to implement the game changers that the NAACP sets forth."

