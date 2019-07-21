Detroit — Police are investigating three-non fatal shootings in Detroit that took place within a four-hour span between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Two of the three victims are women, two of the three shootings took place on the city's east side, and two of the three shootings took place at a party. One shooting took place during an argument.

Man, 23, hears shots, feels pain at block party

At 3:25 a.m., at a block party in the area of Hamburg and East Seven Mile, a 23-year-old man heard the sound of gunfire and started running. He didn't get away unscathed.

The man got to his car, felt pain, and realized he'd been hit. He drove himself to an area hospital, and was listed in stable condition.

1 woman shot, 1 woman wanted after argument

Late Saturday night at 11:30 p.m., an argument between two-30-somethings on the city's east side ended in gunfire, leaving one wounded and the other wanted by police.

The shooting took place on the 9300 block of Goddard. That's south of East Davison and east of Dequindre.

Police say that as a 32-year-old and a 34-year-old woman argued, the older woman, who police describe as a "known suspect," pulled out a gun and shot the younger woman before fleeing the scene.

After being privately conveyed to an area hospital, the victim was listed in temporary serious condition.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig has lamented the frequency with which arguments turn violent in Michigan's largest city, and launched the "Check Yourself, Stop the Violence" initiative about a month ago.

"We still see violence that erupts over senseless things," Craig said at the time. "We want this to be a safe summer....Many times we can predict, we can prevent, we can educate and stop violence. But when you talk about someone cuts someone off on the freeway, how do you predict that? To stop the violence, you must first check yourself. Your friends should check you."

Woman shot, but where?

At about 11:10 p.m., at a party in the area of the 1200 block of Elijah McCoy Drive — north of Interstate 94, east of Trumbull on the city's west side — a 22-year-old woman attending a party heard gunfire and felt pain.

A friend transported her to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

But police were not able to find a shooting scene in the area, and have no suspect description to work with.

