3 shot, 1 killed at west side crime scene covering multiple blocks
Detroit — Police are trying to untangle a crime scene on Detroit's west side in which a man was shot, run over and killed, and two others were wounded by gunfire. The crime scene stretched multiple blocks, police said.
Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. find a 27-year-old man lying on Washburn, between Buena Vista and Fullerton. That's south of Interstate 96 and west Wyoming. The man had been shot multiple times and run over by a vehicle. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
A 54-year-old man was shot in the left arm. After suffering a graze wound, he was transported to the Detroit Police Department's 10th precinct, treated and released.
A third victim, a woman whose age and identity were not immediately known, later appeared at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder and was listed in serious condition.
"At this time we have no reason or motive for the shooting," police said in a statement. The crime scene covers two city blocks, which were littered with spent shell casings.
