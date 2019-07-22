Detroit — Police are trying to untangle a crime scene on Detroit's west side in which a man was shot, run over and killed, and two others were wounded by gunfire. The crime scene stretched multiple blocks, police said.

Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. find a 27-year-old man lying on Washburn, between Buena Vista and Fullerton. That's south of Interstate 96 and west Wyoming. The man had been shot multiple times and run over by a vehicle. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the left arm. After suffering a graze wound, he was transported to the Detroit Police Department's 10th precinct, treated and released.

A third victim, a woman whose age and identity were not immediately known, later appeared at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder and was listed in serious condition.

"At this time we have no reason or motive for the shooting," police said in a statement. The crime scene covers two city blocks, which were littered with spent shell casings.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/22/3-shot-1-killed-west-side-crime-scene-covering-multiple-blocks/1792967001/