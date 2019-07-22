Buy Photo Detroit firefighters battle the blaze. (Photo: John Greilick / The Detroit News)

Detroit fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at adjoining buildings in Midtown, including the vacant legendary rock club the Gold Dollar.

The building, a former drag queen bar at 3129 Cass Avenue, is where the Grammy-winning band The White Stripes played their first show. It was part of a mass buy up of land by an entity linked to the billionaire Ilitch organization and near the Little Caesars Arena.

Smoke from the fire could be seen and smelled from blocks away. Firefighters tended to the scene as night fell. The fire is believed to have been reported about 9 p.m.

Police and fire representatives did not immediately respond to questions by The Detroit News.

The vacant Gold Dollar bar was a beer garden in the 1930s and had become an underground gay bar by the 1960s, Elias Khalil, a neighborhood resident, business owner and co-author of "Detroit's Cass Corridor," told The Detroit News in 2017.

The Gold Dollar was shut down in 2001 and the building has been empty and had fallen into disrepair, with part of the roof in the back of the building gone.

