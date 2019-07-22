Detroit — A 24-year-old man was remanded to Wayne County Jail as he faces a charge of premeditated, first-degree murder in the mid-June slaying of a man at a dice game on Detroit's east side.

Police say that at about 6:50 p.m. July 9, Darnell Ruffin, 33, was gunned down in a playground at Edwin Denby High School on the 12000 block of Riad. That's north of Whittier and east of Kelly.

The victim and several other men had been playing dice before the victim was shot multiple times. He died from his injuries.

Lonnie Hill, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

At his arraignment Friday, at Detroit's 36th District Court, Hill was denied bond by Magistrate Millicent Sherman.

Hill is due for a probable cause conference on Aug. 2 and for a preliminary examination on Aug. 9, both before Judge Michael Wagner.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/22/man-24-denied-bond-dice-game-homicide-east-side/1793036001/