Detroit — A 24-year-old man was beaten to death in the street on Detroit's west side early Monday morning after a car crash between him and another driver, who fled the scene on foot, police said.

The beating took place about 1:50 a.m. in the area of West Davison and Livernois.

After the victim's dark blue 2011 Buick Regal and a dark blue 2007 Chevy Impala crashed, the victim exited his vehicle and was "beaten severely by the suspect," before being pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police describe the other driver as a tall, skinny, shirtless man, but offered few identifying details. He fled the scene on foot, leaving behind his Impala.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/22/police-man-24-slain-road-rage-beating-west-side/1792987001/