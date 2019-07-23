Detroit firefighters battle a blaze at the site of the former Gold Dollar bar on Cass Avenue on Monday. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit Ne)

Detroit — The Monday night fire in the vacant Detroit Cass Corridor building that once housed the Gold Dollar bar has essentially destroyed the structure, a Detroit fire official said Tuesday. The blaze in the former underground rock venue is being treated as "suspicious" by fire officials.

The building at 3127-3129 Cass Ave. was where the Detroit garage-rock band The White Stripes played its first show in 1997. The building is part of a mass buy-up of land by entities linked to the Ilitch organization, which has dominant control of property in the 50 blocks around Little Caesars Arena.

"The building is a loss," said Detroit Fire Department Chief Robert Distelrath. There were no injuries. The fire is being treated as "suspicious" mainly because the building has been vacant since 2001 and there was no electrical or any other utility service, Distelrath said.

"It doesn't necessarily mean it was arson," he said. The arson unit was still investigating the scene Tuesday.

There was also evidence of squatters using the building, Distelrath said

The former Gold Dollar is among the properties on the 3100 block of Cass Avenue purchased in 2015 for $2.2 million in a single sale, according to public records. The properties were then transferred a year later for $1 to an entity whose 2211 Woodward address is the downtown Fox Theatre. That's the headquarters of the Ilitch organization.

In December 2017, the News reported the roof in the back of the structure was gone. The building was already in decline when the Ilitch-linked entity bought it.

"The building overall just kept getting worse," said Patrick Dorn, executive director of Cass Corridor Neighborhood Corp., a nonprofit that manages several affordable-housing apartments in the area. Dorn is a longtime resident of the neighborhood. After the 2017 News article revealed an Ilitch-linked entity had bought the building, the Iltich organization "cleaned up around it," Dorn said.

"But it was a Band-Aid," he said. "The roof never was fixed, it kept worse." Squatters were known to get into the building through back, Dorn said.

The Ilitches' Olympia Development of Michigan released a statement about the fire Monday night:

"We are aware of the fire at the Gold Dollar building," it said. "We will cooperatively work with the Detroit Fire Department to determine cause. Safety and controlling the fire is the top priority tonight."

The vacant Gold Dollar bar was a beer garden in the 1930s and had become an underground gay bar by the 1960s, Elias Khalil, a neighborhood resident, business owner and co-author of "Detroit's Cass Corridor," told The Detroit News in 2017.

laguilar@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/23/fire-ex-gold-dollar-bar-suspicious-fire-chief-says/1804484001/