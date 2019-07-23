Kid Rock's Detroit River mansion up for sale
Kid Rock's Detroit River mansion at 9090 Dwight St. inclues 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and 6,000-square-feet of living space on .85 acres.
The home went on the market on Monday, July 22.
This home is nestled in an exclusive subdivision, with a full view of the Detroit River.
It's one of only a handful of homes - including the official Detroit Mayoral Mansion - on the Detroit River.
The property comes with a custom boathouse that includes jet-ski lifts and an upper deck that is built for entertaining.
Some of the upgrades include newer windows, a central air conditioning system and Hardie Plank siding.
The property includes a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances.
The home was originally built in 1930.
    Rock purchased the stately home, which sits along the Detroit River, in 2012

    Kid Rock's stately Detroit home is on the market. 

    The six-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot home, located on Dwight and nestled against the Detroit River, was listed Monday for $2.2 million

    Rock purchased the home, which sits just across the river from the Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle, in January 2012. Its purchase price was never made public, but before the sale, it had been listed for $465,000. 

    Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, made several renovations to the property, according to the home's listing. Those improvements include an "impressive boathouse with an outdoor shower," a new break wall, an attached two-car heated garage, two outdoor televisions and a state-of-the-art entertainment system.

    The Colonial, which was built in 1930, is just a few doors down from Detroit's Manoogian Mansion.

