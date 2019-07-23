Rock purchased the stately home, which sits along the Detroit River, in 2012

Kid Rock's stately Detroit home is on the market.

The six-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot home, located on Dwight and nestled against the Detroit River, was listed Monday for $2.2 million.

Rock purchased the home, which sits just across the river from the Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle, in January 2012. Its purchase price was never made public, but before the sale, it had been listed for $465,000.

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, made several renovations to the property, according to the home's listing. Those improvements include an "impressive boathouse with an outdoor shower," a new break wall, an attached two-car heated garage, two outdoor televisions and a state-of-the-art entertainment system.

The Colonial, which was built in 1930, is just a few doors down from Detroit's Manoogian Mansion.

