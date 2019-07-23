Buy Photo Alleged serial killer Deangelo Martin, center, appears in Detroit's 36th District Court for his probable cause hearing Thursday morning. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 34-year-old suspected serial killer has been charged Tuesday in the kidnapping and assault of a second woman, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Deangelo Kenneth Martin is charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say Martin kidnapped, choked and assaulted a 51-year-old woman from Detroit at 1 a.m. on June 3 at a house on the city's east side.

No further information was released by prosecutors or Detroit police, who say evidence will be presented in during arraignment, which is expected to occur at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday in 36th District Court.

"This is part two," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "We will continue to work on other cases where this defendant may also be involved."

Buy Photo Alleged serial killer Deangelo Martin is handcuffed as he is escorted into the courtroom Thursday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Earlier this month, Martin was bound over for trial on four counts of sexual assault and assault with intent to commit murder, following a preliminary examination before 36th District Judge E. Lynise Bryant.

In that case, Wayne County prosecutors say Martin sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman who escaped her attacker.

Police say Martin is responsible for the deaths of at least four women whose bodies were found inside vacant houses on Detroit's east side. Sources told The Detroit News their bodies were arranged in kneeling positions, with used condoms containing Martin's DNA left nearby.

The investigation started on March 19 when police found a woman's body in an abandoned house on the 2000 block of Coventry. A second woman's body was discovered May 24 on the 13000 block of Linnhurst, about seven miles away.

The victims were identified as Nancy Harrison, 52, and Travesene Ellis, 53. A third victim was identified as a 55-year-old woman, although police have not released her name.

