Detroit — A 71-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with 10 felonies in the shooting of a 69-year-old neighbor Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.

Andrea Williams (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Just before 12;30 p.m. Thursday on the 17400 block of Indiana — north of West McNichols, east of Wyoming — police say the woman and a neighbor argued as the man cut his lawn.

Authorities say Andrea Henrietta Williams pulled out a gun and shot the victim, waved it around and pointed it at another man and two women.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Williams with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and five counts of felony firearm.

At her arraignment Sunday, at 34th District Court in Romulus, which handles weekend arraignments for Wayne County courts, Williams was given a $5,000/10% bond. Wayne County Jail records as of Tuesday morning do not list her as an inmate.

Williams is due for her probable cause conference on July 31 and her preliminary exam on Aug. 7, both before Judge Michael Wagner at Detroit's 36th District Court.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/07/23/woman-71-faces-10-felonies-shooting-lawn-mowing-man-69/1806081001/