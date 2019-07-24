A magistrate refused Wednesday to grant bond to a serial killing suspect who was formally charged Wednesday with a second sexual assault.

Buy Photo Deangelo Martin is arraigned by video Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in 36th District Court in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 51-year-old Detroit woman. (Photo: Oralandar Brand-Williams / The Detroit News)

Deangelo Martin, 34, was arraigned in 36th District Court in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 51-year-old Detroit woman June 3. Authorities say the alleged assault took place about 1 a.m. at a house on Detroit's east side.

Martin stood emotionless during his video arraignment.

Martin is charged with kidnapping, assault with Intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. A plea of not guilty entered on his behalf.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 1 and a preliminary exam for Aug. 8, both before Judge E. Lynise Bryant.

The prosecutor handling the case asked Magistrate Millicent Sherman to deny Martin bond, a request Sherman granted.

"He's absolutely a danger to the community," said Assistant County Prosecutor William Lawrence. "He is the most dangerous person of the community at this time."

It is the second such case against Martin. Last month, he was charged with the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman who escaped her attacker during an attack around 1:40 a.m. May 7 in a house on the city's east side.

In that case, Martin is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder.

