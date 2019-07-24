Police have released surveillance images of persons of interest in the case. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police released surveillance images of persons of interest in a triple shooting this week on the city's west side.

Investigators are working to find who opened fire on the three victims at about 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Washburn.

A 29-year-old man also was run over by a car and later died from his injuries, police said.

A 54-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in his left arm, police said. A 26-year-old woman was struck but authorities have not released information on the extent of her injuries.

"It is unknown at this time who fired the shots; however, the persons of interest may have information that can help," the Police Department said.



Investigators also are seeking tips to find several cars that may have been involved: a blue Ford Fusion, a dark colored Dodge Caliber, a gray Chrysler 300, a blue Chevy Blazer and a black Chevy Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also cabe submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

