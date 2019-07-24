Detroit — A 22-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after police say he was shot by a gas station clerk on Detroit's west side in what "appears" to have been a misfire.

The clerk, police say, had pulled a gun to stop a suspected potato chip thief.

The shooting was at about 10:35 p.m. at a Shell gas station on the 17700 block of West Warren. That's just east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say the victim was leaving the gas station just as another man had allegedly stolen "several bags" of potato chips.

The 27-year-old male clerk followed the suspected thief and fired a shot through the store's front glass door, striking the victim in the chest.

The victim, though, was not the alleged thief. Police detained the store clerk.

Police also arrested the alleged chip thief, whose age was not immediately available.

