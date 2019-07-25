LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Even as the vacant Joe Louis Arena is dismantled, the plan to figure out what happens next at the riverfront site has taken another unexpected turn. 

The bond insurer that gained the property as compensation for losing $1.1 billion in Detroit's bankruptcy no longer wants the property. Bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Co., or FGIC, is in talks with an unnamed local development group that wants to buy the arena site and an adjacent parking garage and find a new use for the site. 

FGIC "would like to remove themselves from the city of Detroit and sell their interests," said Matthew Walters, the city's deputy group executive for jobs and the economy. 

Under the current deal with the city, FGIC needs to find a development partner for the site. The potential new arrangement would mean FGIC exits the deal, said Walters, who briefed an economic committee of city council on the plan for the site last week.

It's not yet a done deal and the development group was not named. FGIC has been in talks with the development group for several weeks, Walters said. 

"I have a high level of confidence this deal will get done," Walters said. He described the development group as having a proven track record in Detroit "They have an ability to execute deals," he said.

The developer wants complete ownership of the property, which also mean buying out the city interests, Walters said. 

Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena deconstruction continues in Detroit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Joe Louis Arena demolition continues in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 2019.
Joe Louis Arena demolition continues in Detroit on Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The stairs along the Detroit River come down as demolition continues on Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 8, 2019.
The stairs along the Detroit River come down as demolition continues on Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on Monday. Louis Aguilar / The Detroit News
Stairs are removed on the Detroit River side. Joe Louis Arena demolition continues in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 2019.
Stairs are removed on the Detroit River side of Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Heavy equipment inside Joe Louis Arena during demolition in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 2019.
Heavy equipment is seen inside Joe Louis Arena during demolition on Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Interior of Joe Louis Arena without the exterior walls during demolition in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 2019.
This is the interior of Joe Louis Arena without the exterior walls. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The interior of Joe Louis Arena during demolition in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 2019.
The interior of Joe Louis Arena is shown during demolition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Heavy equipment working inside Joe Louis Arena during demolition in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 2019.
Heavy equipment works inside Joe Louis Arena during demolition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The interior of Joe Louis Arena, with exterior walls removed, during demolition in Detroit, Michigan on July 10, 2019.
The interior of Joe Louis Arena is shown with the exterior walls. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side.
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A Lady Gaga 2010 concert poster on one of the doors on the Detroit Rivers side of Joe Louis where the stairs have been removed.
A Lady Gaga 2010 concert poster on one of the doors on the Detroit Rivers side of Joe Louis where the stairs have been removed. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Metal walls are removed along the Detroit River side of Joe Louis Arena.
Metal walls are removed along the Detroit River side of Joe Louis Arena. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side.
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side.
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side.
Views into Joe Louis after stairs are removed along the Detroit River side. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A company that is removing metal panels from the Joe Louis Arena's exterior is using cranes adorned with the names of two legendary Detroit Red Wings players, Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman.
A company that is removing metal panels from the Joe Louis Arena's exterior is using cranes adorned with the names of two legendary Detroit Red Wings players, Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman. Gary Miles / The Detroit News
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019.
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019.
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019.
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019.
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019.
Demolition of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The arena site along with an adjacent parking garage was the final pawn in Detroit's plan to get out of Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in 2014. New York-based FGIC was a major creditor that lost $1.1 billion in the bankruptcy. The city agreed to give the arena site and parking garage to FGIC as part of the settlement deal. The city must tear down the arena as part of that deal.

    But the relationship between FGIC and the city has been marked by legal battles and yearslong delay. According to the bankruptcy agreement, the city was to have started demolition of the venue within 90 days of the late 2014 deal. The original deadline to come up with a development proposal was late 2017. 

    This week, City Council approved delaying the deadline for the project plan from Jan. 15, 2020, to January 2021. The arena opened in 1979 and closed down in summer 2017. The Red Wings moved to newly constructed Little Caesars Arena on Woodward that fall.

    Calls to the FGIC were not returned. City officials also had no further comment. 

    The life and times of Joe Louis Arena
    Confetti falls from the rafters as the celebration
    Confetti falls from the rafters as the celebration begins at Joe Louis Arena moments after the Red Wings defeated Carolina to win the 2001-02 Stanley Cup on June 13, 2002. In Joe Louis Arena, fans witnessed the long-desired revival of a great sports franchise, hailed a prodigal legend, acquainted their wide-eyed children with a cathedral of sports, smuggled octopi, proposed marriage, praised and cursed the hockey gods and, uncountable times, rhythmically bellowed, “Let’s go Red Wings!” John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hoists the Stanley
    Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after Detroit dispatched Philadelphia in four games to win the NHL Championship in 1997. It was the Red Wings’ first Cup in 42 years. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    The 1996-1997 Stanley Cup Champion Detroit Red Wings,
    The 1996-1997 Stanley Cup Champion Detroit Red Wings, led by Captain Steve Yzerman, center, take to the ice at Joe Louis Arena June 7, 1997. The win marked a high point in the storied arena. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Ground is cleared next to Cobo Hall on the Detroit
    Ground is cleared next to Cobo Hall on the Detroit River for construction of Joe Louis Arena in July 1978. Joe Louis Arena almost never happened. In the mid-1970s, the City of Detroit had to rush to prevent the Red Wings from moving to Pontiac. The Detroit News archives
    Having lost the Lions to Pontiac in 1974, Mayor Coleman
    Having lost the Lions to Pontiac in 1974, Mayor Coleman Young and others swung into action. When the site was selected, it required shoe-horning the big building between what was then called Cobo Hall and an area set aside for the construction of Riverfront Towers, the three-skyscraper residential complex. Joe Louis Arena is shown under construction in November 1979. The Detroit News archives
    Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979.
    Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979. The Detroit News archives
    Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979.
    Joe Louis Arena under construction in November 1979. The Detroit News archives
    Hockey great Gordie Howe of the Hartford Whalers takes
    Hockey great Gordie Howe of the Hartford Whalers takes a standing ovation before the start of the National Hockey League All-Star game at Detroit' s Joe Louis Arena on Feb. 5, 1980. The 51-year-old hockey great was playing in his 23rd All-Star game, not counting six in the World Hockey Association. AP
    Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan was
    Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan was nominated at The Joe. He gives a two-handed high sign as he stands before a cheering Republican National Convention, July 17, 1980 in Detroit's Joe Louis Arena. Rusty Kennedy, AP
    A shower of balloons drops from the top of the Joe
    A shower of balloons drops from the top of the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit where the Republican National Convention heard Ronald Reagan accept the nomination for president by his party, July 17, 1980. AP
    U. S. figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan
    U. S. figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan pose Jan. 9, 1994 at Joe Louis arena in Detroit. The 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships were held there, although Nancy Kerrigan was assaulted by the forces of Tonya Harding next door, near a practice rink set up in the old Cobo Arena. MERLINE SUMMERS, AP
    Nancy Kerrigan speaks during a news conference Friday,
    Nancy Kerrigan speaks during a news conference Friday, January 7, 1994 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, as she describes how she was attacked by an unknown assailant January 6, 1994 after a practice session at the US Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Kerrigan, who withdrew from competition, was unable to defend her US Nationals title due to her injuries. LENNOX MCLENDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
    Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy, left, takes
    Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy, left, takes a punch from Detroit Red Wings' goaltender Mike Vernon during a first period brawl in Detroit on March 26, 1997. The rivalry between the two teams has been considered the most bitter, most angry in hockey, perhaps in all of professional sports. TOM PIDGEON, AP
    The Colorado Avalanche's Claude Lemieux and Red Wings'
    The Colorado Avalanche's Claude Lemieux and Red Wings' Darren McCarty fight at Joe Louis Arena in March 1997. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
    Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche and Darren
    Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche and Darren McCarty of the Detroit Red Wings mix it up in 1997. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
    Avalanche coach Marc Crawford argues with the Red Wings
    Avalanche coach Marc Crawford argues with the Red Wings bench during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals in the Stanley Cup playoffs at Joe Louis Arena May 22, 1997. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
    Steve Yzerman flips in the game winning goal after
    Steve Yzerman flips in the game winning goal after faking out Colorado goalie Patrick Roy during the Red Wings overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 8, 2001. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    The crowd erupts during the 1997 NHL championship game.
    The crowd erupts during the 1997 NHL championship game. The Detroit News archives
    Steve Yzerman hands the Stanley Cup off to team owners
    Steve Yzerman hands the Stanley Cup off to team owners Mike and Marian Illitch after the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in four games in 1997. The Detroit News archives
    Detroit's Viacheslav Fetisov (2) embraces countryman
    Detroit's Viacheslav Fetisov (2) embraces countryman Vladimir Konstantinov (16) after Detroit's 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to win the Stanley Cup in 1997. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay,
    From left, Nicklas Lidstrom, Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, Steve Yzerman and Brendan Shanahan pose with the Stanley Cup, which they won the previous season, during Stanley Cup banner night at the Red Wings home opener in 1997. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
    Brendan Shanahan hoists the Stanley Cup after the Wings
    Brendan Shanahan hoists the Stanley Cup after the Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes (Game 5) at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on June 13, 2002. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek hoists the Stanley Cup
    Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek hoists the Stanley Cup at Joe Louis Arena after the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 to win the 2001-02 Stanley Cup on June 13, 2002. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands the cup to coach
    Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands the cup to coach Scotty Bowman, the ninth of Bowman's legendary coaching career, at Joe Louis Arena after the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 to win the 2001-02 Stanley Cup on June 13, 2002. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands off the Stanley
    Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman hands off the Stanley Cup to coach Scotty Bowman in 2002. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Steve Yzerman carries the Stanley Cup out of Joe Louis
    Steve Yzerman carries the Stanley Cup out of Joe Louis Arena after the Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of round 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Detroit. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
    Shock forward Cheryl Ford, left, jumps on the back
    Shock forward Cheryl Ford, left, jumps on the back of assistant coach Rick Mahorn as the Shock seal their victory during the second half as the Detroit Shock take on the Sacramento Monarchs in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on Sept. 9, 2006. Detroit wins, 80-75. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Showing off their Stanley Cup rings are: (from left)
    Showing off their Stanley Cup rings are: (from left) Scotty Bowman (former coach/advisor), Ken Holland (General Manager), Jim Nill (Assistant General Manager), Mike Ilitch (owner), and Jim Devellano (Senior Vice-President/Alternate Governor) at Joe Louis Arena, Sept. 24, 2007. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Nicklas Lidstrom is congratulated by the fans after
    Nicklas Lidstrom is congratulated by the fans after scoring his 200th career goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena, March 2, 2007. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Shock forward Cheryl Ford, right, sprays champagne
    Shock forward Cheryl Ford, right, sprays champagne on assistant coach Rick Mahorn, left, in the locker room celebration of their victory over the Sacramento Monarchs in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, on Sept. 9, 2006. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Sacramento Monarchs forward Rebekkah Brunson, left,
    Sacramento Monarchs forward Rebekkah Brunson, left, fouls Shock forward Planette Pierson during the second half in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Mich. on Sept. 9, 2006. Detroit wins, 80-75. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Zach Wilson, of Kalamazoo, carries a box of pizza --
    Zach Wilson, of Kalamazoo, carries a box of pizza -- Little Caesar's, the brand started by Wings owner Mike Ilitch -- making his way up the steep steps of the upper concourse to his seat during a game in January 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Championship banners hang over the ice at Joe Louis
    Championship banners hang over the ice at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, March 5, 2014. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from
    The evidence of Red Wings franchise success hangs from the rafters along with the retired numbers of Red Wings greats Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Sid Abel and Gordie Howe on May 2, 2013. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    (from left) Former players Bob Probert, Vladimir Konstantinov,
    (from left) Former players Bob Probert, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Larry Murphy are introduced to the crowd at a ceremony to retire the number of Steve Yzerman at Joe Louis Arena, Jan. 2, 2007. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    The Red Wings practice at Joe Louis Arena beneath the
    The Red Wings practice at Joe Louis Arena beneath the multitude of banners indicating previous success in the playoffs April 27, 2007. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    "Wing Nut" Dan Sifuentes, of Auburn Hills, cheers on
    "Wing Nut" Dan Sifuentes, of Auburn Hills, cheers on the Red Wings during warm-ups. before a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Joe Louis Arena, Oct. 3, 2007. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Al the Octopus blows steam on fans outside Joe Louis
    Al the Octopus blows steam on fans outside Joe Louis Arena before the start of the NHL playoffs against the Dallas Stars at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on May 8, 2008. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fans make their way up the stairs to the front entrance
    Fans make their way up the stairs to the front entrance for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Jose Sharks May 4, 2010. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Joe Louis Arena next to Cobo Hall is seen from Windsor,
    Joe Louis Arena next to Cobo Hall is seen from Windsor, Ontario, Canada in April 2014. David Coates, The Detroit News
    An octopus is thrown onto the ice before the start
    An octopus is thrown onto the ice before the start of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit., May 20, 2013. David Guralnick, David Guralnick
    Red Wings fans help Henrik Zetterberg celebrate his
    Red Wings fans help Henrik Zetterberg celebrate his game-winning goal, breaking a 1-1 tie against the Nashville Predators in the third period of their game April 10, 2008. Pavel Datsyuk and Nicklas Lidstrom assisted on the goal and Zetterberg added an empty netter as the Red Wings defeat the Nashville Predators 3-1 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Red Wings fans Tom Klock of Allen Park and his son-in-law
    Red Wings fans Tom Klock of Allen Park and his son-in-law Ron Wernette of Sylvan Lake admire the statue of Red Wings legend Gordie Howe just inside the west entrance to Joe Louis Arena , May 26, 2008. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
    Building Manager Al Sobotka twirls an octopus that
    Building Manager Al Sobotka twirls an octopus that was thrown to the ice before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning during game three of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, April 17, 2016. On Monday, the Red Wings play their first home game of their final season at Joe Louis Arena against the Ottawa Senators. David Guralnick, Detroit News
