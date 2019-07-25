Detroit — Almost 11 months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down and a 17-year-girl was wounded in a double shooting on Detroit's west side, a man awaits trial for the killing.

On Aug. 28, 2018, about 11:25 p.m., police say Shon Gordon and a teen sat in the man's silver 2008 Chevy Impala on the 19000 block of Prest. That's south of West Seven Mile and east of Greenfield.

Police say a man ran up on the pair and started shooting, striking both. Gordon died from his injuries, and the girl was left in critical condition.

Gary Bell, 27, was denied bond at his arraignment Wednesday at Detroit's 36th District Court. He will remain at Wayne County Jail.

Gordon died of multiple gunshot wounds, per the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bell faces five felony charges: first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

Bell is due for a probable cause conference on Aug.t 7 and a preliminary examination on Aug. 14, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones.

