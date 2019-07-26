Detroit — The Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting a bystander after pulling out a gun to stop a suspected potato chip thief is expected to be charged in court Friday, officials said.

Safaa H. Marzok, 27, of Detroit, will be charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge of a weapon in a building and causing injury, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and five counts of using a firearm during a felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office has authorized the charges against Marzok, who is expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Shell gas station in the 17700 block of West Warren Avenue, east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police say Marzok, who works at the gas station, got into an argument with the victim, Tavarlis Durham, 22, of Detroit.

After the men exchanged words, Marzok allegedly saw Durham holding the door open for another man who had taken several bags of potato chips and walk toward the exit without paying for them, according to officials.

Marzok allegedly retrieved a gun, ran from behind the store's counter and pointed the weapon at the man. As that man continued to walk to the door, Marzok fired the gun through a glass door, striking Durham. Durham was then taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

