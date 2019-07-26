Detroit — A 28-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a shooting at a gas station on the city's east side, police said.

Investigators are searching for two suspects in connection with the shooting, they said.

The incident occurred in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Eastburn Street, about a half-mile south of Eight Mile, according to authorities. Officers were called to the scene at about 10:50 p.m.

Police said the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a green Ford Explorer at the gas station when a man approached him and a dispute began. Another man joined in the argument.

The victim then attempted to run away from the two men, officials said, but one of the suspects allegedly fired shots at him. He was struck multiple times, and the suspects then fled from the area.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers continue to search for the suspects. One is described as a man with dreadlocks who was wearing blue jeans and no shirt. The other, who police believe fired the shots at the victim, is described as a man wearing a dark-colored jogging suit.

