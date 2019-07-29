Detroit – The city of Detroit has been awarded a $2.6 million federal emissions grant.

Buy Photo Riders wait for a SMART bus (Photo: The Detroit News)

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence’s office says the program focuses on low-emission and zero-emission methods of transportation, such as buses. It provides funding to state and local governments to support the acquisition and construction for transit projects.

Lawrence, a Democrat from Southfield, on Thursday announced that award and a $1 million Labor Department grant for the state.

The Workforce Data Quality initiative aims to build and enhance data systems that collect information about workforce training programs and employment services.

