Detroit — Late Monday night in southwest Detroit, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot on Fort Street. He had been involved in an argument with another man.

The homicide took place about 11 p.m. on the 3500 block of South Fort. That's just east of Interstate 75.

Police say that as the victim and another man argued, the other man — police believe him to be about 18 — pulled a gun and shot him.

The victim ran across the street, but collapsed. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he died.

Police describe the shooter as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with an afro, dark skin and a clean-shaven face. He wore a black shirt and black pants and carried a handgun.

Per a Michigan State Police analysis of homicides in Michigan in 2018, arguments are the leading-known circumstance preceding homicides. This was the case in 77 of the 550 homicides, or 14 percent.

