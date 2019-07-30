Detroit — A 17-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:55 a.m. on the 14200 block of Riverview, which is north of Schoolcraft and east of Telegraph.

Police say the victim was sitting in a blue Chevy Malibu when a white Chevy Cruze pulled up, with four men inside.

Someone in the Cruze started shooting, and at least one of those shots hit the victim. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No detailed description of the four in the Cruze was immediately available.

