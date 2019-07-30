Detroit — With 20 Democratic presidential candidates set to debate over two nights at the Fox Theater in downtown Detroit, the city announced it will be closing its main thoroughfare, Woodward, both nights.

The closures will begin at 5 p.m. and last until midnight, the city of Detroit announced Monday via Twitter.

At stake in the Democratic primary is the opportunity to face off against the incumbent and presumptive Republican nominee for the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump.

Since the field of candidates is so large, the debate is split into two nights CNN, which will broadcast the debate and chose who will appear on which night in a random selection.

