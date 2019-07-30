Detroit — A man suspected of beating a 24-year-old man to his death in what officials have described as a road rage incident was arrested Tuesday by Detroit police.

Lawrence Davis, 24, was charged with open murder on Friday, four days before his arrest. That arrest came eight days after the beating death of Tyler Wingate, a 24-year-old Berkley man.

Lawrence James Davis (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Davis was arrested on the 23500 block of West Eight Mile, police announced on Facebook. That's just west of Inkster Road. He was transported to Detroit Detention Center.

After Wingate's dark blue 2011 Buick Regal and a dark blue 2007 Chevy Impala crashed, in the area of West Davison and Livernois on Detroit's west side, the victim got out of his vehicle and was "beaten severely" by the suspect, so badly that medics declared him dead at the scene.

Wingate died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, per the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

The other driver fled, but left behind the Impala.

After the Detroit Police Department publicly identified Davis as the suspect, police Chief James Craig asked Davis to turn himself in.

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

