Detroit — A 42-year-old Warren man was remanded to Wayne County Jail after he was charged with three felonies related to a 2017 homicide on Eight Mile on Detroit's east side.

Maurice Stewart (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Maurice Stewart faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, firearms possession by a felon and felony firearm.

Early on June 28, 2017, 40-year-old Jevon Moorer was found shot on a sidewalk on the 13500 block of East Eight Mile, just west of Schoenherr. He was shirtless, wearing black jeans.

A witness reported having heard five to seven gunshots ring out, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. Medics declared the victim dead at the scene at 3:09 a.m.

Per the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, Moorer died of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting took place just a week after the victim's 40th birthday, according to his obituary.

Two years later, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Stewart. At his arraignment Sunday, Stewart was denied bond.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Aug. 7 and a preliminary examination on Aug. 14, both before Judge Michael Wagner at Detroit's 36th District Court.

In February 2001, according to Third Circuit Court records, Stewart was sentenced to six days at Wayne County Jail and two years of probation, the result of a plea deal in which a charge of marijuana possession was dismissed.

