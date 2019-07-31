CLOSE The suspect Derrick Crosby enters the Foot Locker Store located in the 14000 block of Mack. He takes gym shoes to the counter and acts as though he was going to purchase them. He then grabs the shoes and runs out of the store The Detroit News

Detroit police are working to find a man they have linked to a string of shoe thefts this month on the city’s east side.

Investigators learned the same man, identified as 23-year-old Derrick Crosby, pulled the same scheme at two Foot Locker locations on July 11 and 22 as well as a VILLA store in the 13000 block of E. Jefferson on July 18.

Derrick Crosby is suspected in three shoe store thefts this month. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

In each case, he "takes gym shoes to the counter and acts as though he was going to purchase them ... then grabs the shoes and runs out of the store," police said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

