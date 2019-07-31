Detroit — As the eyes of America turned to downtown Detroit on Tuesday for the first of two nights of debates between Democrats, at least four people were shot, two fatally, at four separate scenes.

Two of the shootings took place on the east side, two on the west side.

Man, 26, slain on east side

At 6:15 p.m., on the city's east side, the sound of "approximately eight gunshots" rang out on the 20400 block of Veach, south of East Eight Mile and east of Conner, and a silver SUV was spotted fleeing the area.

Killed in the gunfire was a 26-year-old man.

The circumstances preceding the fatal shooting are not immediately known.

Man, 47, gunned down while sitting in car

Four hours later, on Detroit's west side, a 47-year-old man was shot fatally while sitting in a vehicle.

The shooting took place about 10:10 p.m. on the 15000 block of Wildemere — south of Fenkell, east of Livernois. As the victim sat in his vehicle, talking to "a person on a bike," police say a man with a ponytail approached and started shooting into his car.

The victim was hit multiple times.

Police describe the shooter as a black male in his early 20s, slim in build, standing 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with dark skin and his braids pulled back into a ponytail.

Man drives himself to hospital after shooting

Late Tuesday night, at about 11:35 p.m. on Detroit's west side at Pickford and Heyden, a 27-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot.

The victim told police he was approached on foot by a man who shot him. He reported he heard ringing and realized he'd been shot.

He then accelerated and drove to a hospital for treatment in his white 2019 Jeep Cherokee. He described the shooter as a man wearing all black and carrying a silver handgun.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Woman, 21, shot at east side bus stop

At 5:35 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was shot while waiting for a bus at Mack and Gratiot on the city's east side.

The victim told police she was waiting for the bus when a person approached on foot and fired shots. No description of the shooter was offered.

The victim was privately conveyed to the hospital, and listed in stable condition.

