Detroit — An unidentified male bicyclist, believed to be about 25 to 30 years old, died late Tuesday night in a crash with a Dodge Ram on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police say the victim was southbound at about 10:50 p.m. in a bike lane on Wyoming at Santa Clara, when a black 2002 Dodge Ram hit him from behind.

The impact of the crash knocked the victim into the northbound lane on Wyoming.

Medics declared the bicyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 34-year-old man, stopped after the crash, but police have not reported an arrest.

