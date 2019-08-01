Detroit police seek 2nd suspect in man's shooting death on Gratiot
Detroit — Police are seeking the public's help identifying and locating a second suspect in a 28-year-old man's shooting death last week on Detroit's east side.
The fatal shooting took place at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday night on the 15000 block of Gratiot. That's north of East State Fair.
Police responded to the scene on a report that a man was down on the northbound side of Gratiot.
Medics transported the victim, 28-year-old Darryl Hicks, to the hospital, but he died from the multiple gunshot wounds.
A 19-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood, Kayjuan Glover-Smith, has already been charged in Hicks' death. At his arraignment Monday for charges of felony murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, he was denied bond.
Police are seeking to identify the man in black clothing. The Detroit News
In a short video and photograph distributed by Detroit Police Department on Thursday, a second suspect is spotted wearing dark clothes.
Glover-Smith is due for a probable cause conference on Aug. 12 and a preliminary examination on Aug. 19, both before Judge Michael Wagner.
Glover-Smith has asked for a court-appointed attorney.
Police ask anyone with information to identify or locate the suspect to call the department's homicide unit, at 313-596-2260. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, at 800-SPEAK-UP.
